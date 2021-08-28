CM Punk Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage (Clip)
CM Punk appeared after tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage went off the air and addressed the live audience. After Friday night’s show went off the air, Punk came out and talked about how he never thought he’d be “over enough” to address the crowd after the show and he’s not a champion like Christian Cage (who was in the ring), but he said it’s cool to be there and he praised the crowd for giving all their energy to the performers, who give their all. He noted that eventually the luster of his coming out and having a good time would wear off, but until it did he would keep doing it until it does.411mania.com
