CM Punk Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage (Clip)

CM Punk created a one-of-a-kind moment when he made his return to wrestling during last night's AEW Rampage, the first time he's been an active part of a wrestling promotion since he left WWE 7 years ago. It was a pretty amazing moment, though Punk had another surprise for the fans up his sleeve, revealing that on the way out of the arena fans could pick up an ice cream bar on him, and it had Punk's logo and everything on it. Fans got a kick out of it and videos starting hitting social media with people picking up theirs, and even some of the wrappers have ended up on eBay. During the post Rampage press conference, Punk was asked about the ice cream bars and what they represented, and there were several elements to it (via Fightful).