Sandra Oh Reflects on "Traumatic" Experience of Adjusting to Grey's Anatomy Fame

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Oh learned a lot playing Dr. Cristina Yang on Grey's Anatomy, but it was her experience working with a different type of medical professional that gave her the tools to thrive and survive stardom. In an upcoming Aug. 29 interview on NBC News' Sunday Today With Willie Geist, the Killing Eve actress admitted it was "traumatic" to become famous after joining the cast of the medical drama. "And the reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy," she explained. "So when one loses one's anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real." Sandra added that before she sought professional help, she...

