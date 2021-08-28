Cancel
Gosar Questions Biden’s Decision To Cancel Crisis Response Bureau Amid Afghanistan Crisis

By ADI Staff Reporter
arizonadailyindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there is some debate as to whether the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR) was fully functional, Rep. Paul Gosar has sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking why the Biden administration chose to dissolve it. The CCR is a unit within the Department of State that was intended to be tasked with rapidly evacuating Americans who came into harm’s way while overseas.

arizonadailyindependent.com

