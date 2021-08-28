Gosar Questions Biden’s Decision To Cancel Crisis Response Bureau Amid Afghanistan Crisis
Although there is some debate as to whether the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR) was fully functional, Rep. Paul Gosar has sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking why the Biden administration chose to dissolve it. The CCR is a unit within the Department of State that was intended to be tasked with rapidly evacuating Americans who came into harm’s way while overseas.arizonadailyindependent.com
