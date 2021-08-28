Prep Football | Nashville uses ground attack to beat Johnston City with little preparation
JOHNSTON CITY — Nashville picked up a 30-6 victory over Johnston City on Friday night in a non-conference matchup scheduled two days prior to kickoff. Nashville (1-0) was originally scheduled to play a non-conference game against Carlyle while Johnston City’s Black Diamond Conference home opener against Edwards County was also cancelled which led to both sides picking up the game at the last minute.thesouthern.com
