Johnston City, IL

Prep Football | Nashville uses ground attack to beat Johnston City with little preparation

By Braden Fogal
The Southern
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSTON CITY — Nashville picked up a 30-6 victory over Johnston City on Friday night in a non-conference matchup scheduled two days prior to kickoff. Nashville (1-0) was originally scheduled to play a non-conference game against Carlyle while Johnston City’s Black Diamond Conference home opener against Edwards County was also cancelled which led to both sides picking up the game at the last minute.

thesouthern.com

