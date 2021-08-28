Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Euclid, OH

No. 8 Hudson defeats Euclid, 40-34 on game’s dramatic final play

By Bryant Kizer
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EUCLID, Ohio -- Hudson stunned Euclid with a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to claim a 40-34 thriller Friday night. With just nine seconds left and the Explorers on their own 38, Hudson head coach Jeff Gough had decided he would be bold to avoid overtime for a team with several nagging injuries. So he called for junior quarterback Jagger Pallay to loft a ball high in the air in hopes receiver Colin Pierce could make a play.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Euclid, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Education
City
Hudson, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Euclid, OH
City
Solon, OH
Euclid, OH
Sports
Hudson, OH
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Evans
Person
Solon
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Avon, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

No. 10 Avon swarms No. 19 Glenville, 55-18: Inside the numbers and see how it happened

AVON, Ohio — Rivalry week is here for Avon. The Eagles can now focus on their annual Southwestern Conference football battle with Avon Lake, following Friday night’s 55-18 win against Glenville at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium in Avon. See how Avon (2-1), ranked 10th in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, made it possible with highlights and reaction from an impressive performance.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Minnesota’s crew no match for OSU’s horsepower: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes opened the 2021 season Thursday with a win over Minnesota that was much closer than the 45-31 score indicated. Minnesota’s experienced team took coach P.J. Fleck’s catchphrase of “row the boat” to heart and battled the No. 4 Buckeyes all night long, even taking the lead a couple of times before losing for the 12th straight time.
Posted by
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State football receiver Jameson Williams scores 94-yard touchdown in Alabama debut

MINNEAPOLIS — In his first game for Alabama, Jameson Williams nearly equaled his output from an entire season starting for Ohio State football. Williams totaled 126 yards and a touchdown on four receptions Saturday in No. 1 Alabama’s 44-13 victory at No. 14 Miami. That included a 94-yard touchdown reception in which Williams caught a wide-open pass from Bryce Young and outran the Hurricane secondary.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Can you solve the Cleveland Browns 75th anniversary crossword puzzle?

CLEVELAND, Ohio – You think you’re a knowledgeable Browns fan? You think you know the team’s history inside and out?. Well then, we’ve got a crossword puzzle for you. (Actually, it’s for everybody) While the Browns celebrate their 75th anniversary as a franchise this season, we’re commemorating the event with...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio seen as fertile recruiting ground for Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic schools

CANTON, Ohio – When Tennessee State and Grambling State face off Sunday in Tom Benson Stadium, the stakes will have less to do with football than you might think. A win is a win, but the game is one aspect of a larger series of scheduled events, including a mentor program for kids, college fair, social-justice discussion, golf outing and tailgate parties. But the real prize is visibility in Northeast Ohio for the universities. The teams bring rich football history, and the game shines the spotlight on a pair of HBCUs – Historically Black Colleges and Universities – established more than 100 years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy