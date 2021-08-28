No. 8 Hudson defeats Euclid, 40-34 on game’s dramatic final play
EUCLID, Ohio -- Hudson stunned Euclid with a 61-yard touchdown as time expired to claim a 40-34 thriller Friday night. With just nine seconds left and the Explorers on their own 38, Hudson head coach Jeff Gough had decided he would be bold to avoid overtime for a team with several nagging injuries. So he called for junior quarterback Jagger Pallay to loft a ball high in the air in hopes receiver Colin Pierce could make a play.www.cleveland.com
