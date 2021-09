Inglewood, Calif. — This game is all tied up after Daniel Carlson banged in a 29-yard field goal late in the third quarter to knot the score at 10-10. Of course, the score is secondary in the preseason, to the point where the NFL no longer requires teams to play an overtime period if the game is tied at the end of the fourth quarter, so the Raiders' 60.8 percent win probability doesn't mean much. The most important thing for Las Vegas will be escaping the final 15 minutes without suffering any more injuries after linebackers Javin White and Malcolm Koonce both went down in the third quarter.