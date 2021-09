GREENVILLE, N.C. – A flurry of second-half goals propelled the East Carolina soccer team to a 4-0 win over visiting VMI on Sunday afternoon. “You’re always going to be happy with a win,” said Head Soccer Coach Jason Hamilton. “I just think we got a little bit of a slow start. 6-1 in shots in the first half, we had the ball a lot but we just weren’t creating the opportunities. I think we were settling a little bit, we just kind of veered away from our game plan a little bit. We had a conversation at halftime and I think they came out a little stronger in the second half. That last 45 minutes was much better. I think the team, they know what they’re capable of and that second half really showed it.”