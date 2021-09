When the New York Giants made the move to pick up tight end Kyle Rudolph in free agency, they got more than they were bargaining for. The player ended up on the physically unable to perform list after a foot injury was found during Rudolph’s physical, and it’s looking like that injury could last into the regular season. For what the Giants are paying Rudolph, many would consider his signing a mistake on the part of the team if he does come into the season at less than full strength.