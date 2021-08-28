Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Capitol Briefs: SSM Health St. Louis awarded federal telehealth grant

By Cameron Gerber
themissouritimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSSM Health in St. Louis is set to bolster its remote patient monitoring system pilot program as part of a federal telehealth program. The hospital was awarded $914,400 to spend on hardware, software, and connected devices to enhance the quality of socially distanced patient care as the pandemic continues. The grant is part of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

themissouritimes.com

