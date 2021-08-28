Cancel
NHL

BRANDON PRUST CLAIMS HE'S TURNING OVER A NEW LEAF AFTER ADVICE FROM FAMILY, FRIENDS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, former NHLer Brandon Prust made some outrageous and insensitive comments on Twitter, replying to someone saying "I hope they force u into the sex trade". The comments began after Prust tweeted, "I'm going to be on the road tomorrow driving. If I see anyone else on the road I will lose it."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Prust
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhler
