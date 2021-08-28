Here's what happened in Houma-area high school football jamborees

Here is a look at what happened during jamboree high school football games held in the Houma area this week. St. James 18, Vandebilt Catholic 12: Shazz Preston returned a punt 65 yards to lead St. James. The Wildcats also got a 90-yard punt return from running back Daniel Jupiter and a 45-yard field goal from Alec Mahler. St. James linebacker Marquell Walker had a forced fumble and recovery. Vandebilt scored twice late in the scrimmage on a 85-yard touchdown run from Jaylon Coleman and a 1-yard touchdown run from Teddy Gawlik.