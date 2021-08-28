Hurricane Local Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox This product covers portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi. **IDA RAPIDLY STRENGTHENING OVER THE GULF OF MEXICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Storm Surge Watch has been upgraded to a Storm Surge Warning for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central, and Mobile Coastal - The Storm Surge Watch has been cancelled for Baldwin Inland and Mobile Inland * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Central, and Mobile Coastal - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baldwin Inland, George, Greene, Mobile Inland, Perry, Stone, Washington, and Wayne * STORM INFORMATION: - About 320 miles south-southeast of Mobile AL or about 300 miles south of Pensacola FL - 26.2N 87.0W - Storm Intensity 105 mph - Movement Northwest or 320 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 4 PM CDT, Hurricane Ida was approaching the very warm central Gulf of Mexico waters, moving northwest at 16 mph. This general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move over the central Gulf of Mexico this evening and continue to progress northwest, making landfall along the northern Gulf coast Sunday evening. Rapid strengthening is forecast today. Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast Sunday. Currently, hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. Ida is forecast to increase in size as it approaches the coast with the area of tropical storm force winds likely expanding further out to the east from the center before landfall. Ida will likely bring rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 12 or more inches, especially over southeast Mississippi and coastal Alabama, Sunday into Monday and potentially extending into Tuesday. This is likely to result in flash, urban, small stream, and river flooding over portions of our area. Depending on the exact track of Ida after landfall, tropical storm force conditions, especially in frequent gusts, could occur over interior southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest and coastal Alabama. Swells will begin reaching our portion of the Gulf Coast coast this evening. 2 to 4 feet of coastal water rises above normally dry ground are expected along the beaches, sounds, and the shoreline of Mobile Bay. 1 to 3 feet of water rise is possible further east into the western Florida Panhandle. Surf heights are expected to increase to be between 10-15 feet tonight into Sunday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf, wave run up, and dangerous rip currents. Waves and swells are likely to remain elevated into Monday and potentially Tuesday as strong south to southwest winds persist over the marine areas. The tornado threat will also begin to increase from late tonight into Sunday across southeastern Mississippi, southwestern Alabama, and portions of the western Florida Panhandle as the outer rainbands on the east and northeast side of Ida move into and across the area. This tornado threat will likely persist and expand across much of the region Sunday night and into Monday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across southeast Mississippi and portions of southwest Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible limited to significant impacts across the remaining portions of the local area. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across southeast Mississippi and far southwest Alabama. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts across coastal Alabama and adjoining Mobile Bay shoreline. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal sections of the western Florida Panhandle. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the entire local area (southeast Mississippi, southwest and south-central Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle). Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury or loss of life. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with any orders that are issued. Remember, during the storm 9 1 1 Emergency Services may not be able to immediately respond if conditions are unsafe. This should be a big factor in your decision making. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information...please refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number or website listed below. - Coastal Alabama: - Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - Northwest Florida: - Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com - Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency - Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile AL around 11 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.