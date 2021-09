Join us for the Climbing The Pocket Network’s and Daily Norseman’s “Vikings Happy Hour.” Phil Mackey of SKOR North bellies to bar to talk beer and the Vikings. The Minnesota Vikings just cut down to their initial 53 yesterday and today changes are being made by the gross. The practice squad is filling, Jaylen Holmes cut to make room for TE Chris Herndon. Another TE snatched from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ waivers, Ben Ellefson that played for the Bison at NDSU. As we learned this morning, Irv Smith Jr had the full repair surgery for his injured meniscus and is due out at least 4 to 5 months.