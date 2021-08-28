Nighthawks Down Lions In Season Opener

Hull, Iowa — The Class 3A #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks beat the heat and 2A #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 35-7 at AR Hesla Field in Hull Friday night. The Nighthawks opened the game with a near six minute drive only to come away empty handed when they fumbled at the Lion four yard line. After a Central Lyon/George Little Rock 3-and-out, BHRV responded with a 2 play drive capped off by a Tanner Te Slaa 26 yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Kats making it 7-0 Nighthawks with 3:47 to go in the first quarter. After another Lion 3-and-out, BHRV used another 2 play drive to get on the board, this time Te Slaa found Landyn Van Kekerix on the 66 yard screen pass to make it 14-0 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.