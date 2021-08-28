Cancel
Sarasota, FL

US coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA critical care respiratory therapist works with a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, on Feb. 11. (Shannon Stapleton, Reuters) NEW YORK — The number of coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals has breached 100,000, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious delta variant strains the nation's health care system.

