Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mr. Corman Review: Action Adventure (Season 1 Episode 5)

By Erin Allen
Tell-Tale TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Corman Season 1 Episode 5, “Action Adventure,” examines the trappings of social media obsession and toxic dude-bro behavior with a not-pointless Halloween episode. This episode starts off sunny and optimistic with the holiday shaping up to be a fun night but ends on a rather dark note. Such is the way of Mr. Corman with its genre-busting ways and unpredictability. There is an ideal balance of the ordinary and the fantastic in every episode.

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Ben Wyatt
Person
Harry Nilsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Instagram#Tell Tale Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most outrageous sci-fi thriller on Netflix ASAP

It’s hard not to love a passion project. Whether it’s Stanley Kubrick acquiring the rights to Eyes Wide Shut decades before starting production on what would be his final film or Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg coming together at age 13 to develop the teenage comedy that would slowly become Superbad, it’s inspiring to see someone’s long-term belief in a story eventually pay off.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrifying Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

As fall quickly approaches, many people are getting in the Halloween mood. And what better way to celebrate the coming season than by settling in with a good horror film? And currently, a terrifying movie is shooting up the Netflix charts. According to Flixpatrol’s figures, The Old Ways is currently...
TV & Videosmetv.com

9 live-action '80s movies that got cartoon TV adaptations

These cartoons were tubular, radical, and even wicked! And some featured actors from The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days!. M*A*S*H is famous for being a wildly successful TV adaption of an existing movie. But movie adaptations don't always stay in the same dimension. In fact, the cartoon The Pink Panther is based off a small segment in the opening segment of the 1963 comedy of the same name.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Totally Ripped off Star Trek

Sometimes anything that comes after a big-time franchise can be called a rip-off, and sometimes it’s a justification used by those that think that things are a little too similar. But if that’s the case then Hollywood is full of rip-offs since quite a few stories manage to do the same thing that many stories before them have done, but using their own style. There are a few blatant rip-offs of Star Trek out there, and there are some that people still claim are carefully constructed homages that aren’t mean to insult or attack the reputation of the show, but instead are meant to show a definite love for the original series and movies that helped to start a great deal of what pop culture has become. But now and then there are movies that use elements from the show that are kind of hard to miss when they take certain elements from the movies that feel like a blatant jab. Some movies do it so well however that one can’t help but laugh.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Thriller Series Reveals Season 3 Premiere With Bloody Treat

Pen Badgley's Joe Goldberg has a new object of his obsession in You Season 3 – his unborn baby boy Henry. On Monday, after months of waiting, Netflix finally unveiled the You Season 3 premiere date, confirming that the hit thriller will be returning just in time for Halloween. Announcing a Friday, Oct. 15 premiere date, the streamer also released the first trailer for the season.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
TV & VideosThe Verge

Netflix’s Midnight Mass is the next horror series from the mind behind Haunting of Hill House

The mind behind one of Netflix’s most unsettling shows is back with a new series. Midnight Mass is a new seven-episode show from Mike Flanagan, perhaps best-known as the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor. And while the new series — which stars the likes of Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, and Hamish Linklater — isn’t part of that anthology, the first trailer has some very similar, and creepy, vibes. Check it out above.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Epic Fairytale Drama From OUAT Trio Not Moving Forward at ABC

Perhaps more people needed to wish upon a star…? TVLine has learned that ABC is not moving forward with Epic, the new fairytale drama co-created by Once Upon a Time bosses Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis and writer Brigitte Hales. Described as a romantic anthology “that reinvents fairy tales for a new audience,” the project received a pilot order back in January and had been under consideration for a midseason bow. Epic early on was said to be “set in the fairytale universe of Disney,” but whereas OUAT took well-known Disney heroes and villains such as Snow White, the Evil Queen and Rumplestiltskin and typically gave them a fun twist, TVLine heard that Epic would feature “all-new characters” and “new spins on the classic archetypes,” and was not set in the OUAT universe. The Epic cast featured Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland as Rose, a princess who’s about to marry her proverbial Prince Charming, “but her fairy tale gets upended when he has second thoughts.” (English actor/singer/songwriter Toby Sebastian played Rose’s husband-to-be, Philippe, “the quintessential storybook prince.”) Additionally, Brittany O’Grady (Little Voice) had been cast as Luna, a princess who has become cynical after a broken heart, while Eleanor Fanyinka (Holby City) played a mysterious character known as The Seer.  
TV & VideosIGN

Sweet Girl Review

Sweet Girl is now on Netflix. Sweet Girl, an action thriller with a relevant political bent, starts out great before plateauing for a while, until eventually, it tumbles downhill. It begins as a straightforward tale of a man seeking revenge against a pharmaceutical CEO, but it eventually throws too many ideas at the wall, few of which stick and almost none of which follow through on what the film is supposedly about. It’s a shame, too, since everyone involved is working at their optimum in one scene or another.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Mr. Corman Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers and Episode 5 Recap

Created by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also stars as the titular character, ‘Mr. Corman’ is a comedy-drama series that follows a public-school teacher in the San Fernando Valley, as he navigates through various challenges posed by life, love, and family while dealing with severe anxiety issues. If you are curious to know what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals First Look At New Vampire Thriller Bone Teeth

Netflix subscribers are clearly enamored with the idea of high concept vampiric content, as evidenced by recent smash hit Blood Red Sky becoming the streamer’s most-watched German original project ever after racking up 50 million streams in four weeks, dominating the most-watched list and going down a storm with genre fans.
TV SeriesDaily Lobo

OPINION: Sci-fi comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks” makes way for another memorable season

This review contains spoilers for “Lower Decks” seasons 1 and 2. Trekkies were in for a treat on Thursday with the arrival of the season 2 premiere of “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” The show continues to go where no man has gone before as creator Mike McMahan, former “Rick and Morty” writer and producer, intertwines this adult animation with science fiction, comedy and sleek references to the entire “Star Trek” universe, setting up for yet another season that’s definitely worth watching.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Review: Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love’ Gets Its Own Pandemic Special in Season Two Episode Three “Strangers On a (Dublin) Train”

Modern Love has truly lived up to its name, as nothing gets more modern than a relationship forming on a train between a self-identified manic pixie dream girl and short haired Jon Snow just before Ireland’s COVID-19 lockdown. The episode also achieves the goal of being as realistic as possible, as nothing is more real than hearing Kit Harrington’s (Game of Thrones) Michael say, “I’m sure things will return to normal in a few days,” when discussing preliminary lockdown procedures.
SoccerTell-Tale TV

Heels Review: Dusty Finish (Season 1 Episode 2)

On Heels Season 1 Episode 2, “Dusty Finish,” Jack and Ace deal with the fallout from their shocking main event. After the disappointing ending to Jack and Ace’s championship match, the DWL is in serious trouble. Jack can’t figure out where the story goes next, Ace’s big break disappears, and the local competition is pushing hard to buy the league.
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

David Cronenberg Talks “Slasher: Flesh & Blood” and His Pivotal Character [Interview]

“Slasher: Flesh & Blood,” the eight-episode fourth season of the horror anthology series, will unleash a brand new carnage-filled murder mystery starting this week on Shudder. Series creator Aaron Martin and showrunner Ian Carpenter have assembled a cast of new and familiar faces under the direction of Adam MacDonald (Pyewacket, Slasher: Solstice). Among those new faces is none other than horror master David Cronenberg.
TV SeriesArs Technica

Star Trek: Lower Decks still understands what makes Trek tick

By the end of the first season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the show was my favorite of the three Trek series that had premiered on Paramount+ (née CBS All Access) since Discovery brought the franchise back to TV in 2017. Some of that is definitely rooted in nostalgia. Lower...
TV SeriesIGN

What If...? Season 1, Episode 3 - Review

Spoilers follow for Episode 3 of Marvel’s What If…? For more, see our reviews of the first two episodes of What If below:. After two episodes that each remixed the plot of a single Marvel movie, to varying degrees, What If’s latest installment surprises with a genre I didn’t think we’d ever see in the MCU: murder mystery! For all the wanton death and sacrifice plays superhero movies celebrate, it’s rare to see those heroes killed off of the battlefield, and especially jarring here given the thick plot armor Marvel characters have (how many times has Vision “died” now?) Episode 3 may suffer from trying to do too much in too little time, but the intrigue at the heart of its plot keeps that from totally killing the fun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy