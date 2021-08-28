Cancel
Canton, SD

Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Canton vs. Dell Rapids

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Friday night as 11A No. 1 Canton hosted 11A No. 2 Dell Rapids in the Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week. The Canton C-Hawks would take the lead on their first possesion of the season after Luke Richardson scored from 9-yards out. Later in the first, after converting on a 4th and 4 inside the 10, a few plays later Avery Herting would punch it in making it a 14-0 game.

