Week Ahead: Jackson Hole Fallout and the Importance of Non-Farm Payrolls this Week
Traders waited months for Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Would he announce the Fed will begin tapering? The answer was a resounding no, and with no mention of a timeline, except that it could happen this year. This week will be telling, as traders try and position themselves for the Fed’s next move. Powell mentioned that there is still much ground to cover to maximize employment. On Friday, the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls. This will be the last look at NFP before the Fed’s September FOMC meeting. Will this number be large enough for the Fed to announce tapering at the next meeting? The coronavirus is still making its way around the world. Will cases pick up this week? Also watch for headlines from Afghanistan, which could move markets this week!www.actionforex.com
