Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Week Ahead: Jackson Hole Fallout and the Importance of Non-Farm Payrolls this Week

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraders waited months for Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. Would he announce the Fed will begin tapering? The answer was a resounding no, and with no mention of a timeline, except that it could happen this year. This week will be telling, as traders try and position themselves for the Fed’s next move. Powell mentioned that there is still much ground to cover to maximize employment. On Friday, the US will release Non-Farm Payrolls. This will be the last look at NFP before the Fed’s September FOMC meeting. Will this number be large enough for the Fed to announce tapering at the next meeting? The coronavirus is still making its way around the world. Will cases pick up this week? Also watch for headlines from Afghanistan, which could move markets this week!

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Jackson Hole#Inflation#Gdp#Fed#Non Farm Payrolls#Nfp#Isis#Afghans#Taliban#Pentagon#Japanese#Coronavirus#Eu#The Us Fda#July Retail Sales#Ifo#Michigan Sentiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Melbourne
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Sydney
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Economyactionforex.com

Week Ahead: Central Banks Galore and More Jobs Data!

There are a host of central bank meeting this week to focus on, including the RBA on Tuesday, the BOC on Wednesday, and the ECB on Thursday!. After the markets got slapped in the face by Non-Farm Payrolls, traders and investors are less clear as to whether the Fed will taper at the end of the month during its September FOMC meeting. The August print was only 235,000 jobs added to the economy, vs and estimate of +750,000. Watch for more fallout from the NFP print this week. There are a host of central bank meeting this week to focus on, including the RBA on Tuesday, the BOC on Wednesday, and the ECB on Thursday! The RBA and BOC have already begun to taper. Will they continue? Meanwhile, the ECB will be debating whether they should cut back on their bond purchases. And the August jobs data is just beginning. This week it’s Canada’s turn as they report their Employment Change on Friday!
Retailactionforex.com

Euro On Hold Ahead Of Nonfarm Payrolls

The euro is flat in Friday trade. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1873, up 0.01% on the day. Eurozone numbers were a mix on Friday. Services PMIs for August in Germany and the eurozone continue to indicate strong expansion in the services sector (60.8 in Germany and 59.0 in the eurozone). Both releases were weaker than in July, but not enough to worry investors and weigh on the euro. The news was less positive from eurozone retail sales. The July reading pointed to a sharp decline of 2.3%, marking a 3-month low.
Economyactionforex.com

Running The Payrolls

Finally, it’s Friday; let’s run the payrolls. In this case, the US Non-Farm Payrolls. The NFP is always good for some juicy volatility intra-session, but this one will assume potentially greater importance than usual, as the headline result will go a long way towards solidifying financial markets’ timing of the Federal Reserve taper. Well, that’s the theory anyway.
Marketsfxempire.com

Stocks Mixed After Disappointing Non Farm Payrolls Report

Non Farm Payrolls Report Misses Analyst Expectations. U.S. has just released Non Farm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate reports. Non Farm Payrolls report indicated that U.S. economy added just 235,000 jobs in August compared to analyst consensus of 750,000. The previous report was revised from 943,000 to 1.05 million, but this revision cannot explain the major difference between analyst estimates and actual numbers for August.
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors’ Attention Is Focused On Nonfarm Payrolls Data

The number of initial jobless claims in the US fell to 340,000, the lowest level since March 2020. Investors are now focusing on nonfarm payrolls data. Economists expect the number of workers to increase by 720,000 a month and the unemployment rate to fall from 5.4% to 5.2%. If the data is above those expectations, the dollar index will rise substantially, and major stock indices will decrease. The US stock market ended Thursday’s trading higher due to the strength of the oil and gas, health care, and utilities sectors. The Dow Jones increased by 0.37%, the S&P 500 increased by 0.28%, and the NASDAQ added 0.14%.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Non-Farm Payrolls Forecast Low

Yesterday saw most currencies rise against the US dollar with the greatest medium-term strength in the Australian and New Zealand dollars. We may see this momentum continue as it has been first all week in the antipodean currencies. Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. Make Your Move...
Businessinvesting.com

Week Ahead: The Calm Before Nonfarm Payrolls Storm

The calendar is void of any central bank meetings next week, so all eyes will be on the latest US employment report. It will be infinitely important in determining how soon the Fed pushes the taper button. Beyond that, there’s also a heavy dose of data releases from the Eurozone, Canada, and Australia.
EconomyShareCast

Week ahead: Non-farm payrolls in focus; Barratt, Melrose earnings due

The corporate and macroeconomic calendars will start to pick up again next week after the August lull, culminating in the US jobs report at the end of the week. On the UK corporate front, Thursday sees the release of earnings from GKN owner Melrose and housebuilder Barratt Developments. On Melrose,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole

LONDON/HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Global shares held steady near record highs on Friday as investors caught their breath ahead of a much-anticipated speech by the U.S. Fed chief that could give clues about when the central bank will start tapering its bond-buying programme. Europe's pan-European STOXX 600 index...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down Over Hawkish Comments Ahead of Jackson Hole

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, with investors digesting hawkish comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve officials ahead of its Jackson Hole symposium and the latest developments in Afghanistan. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.48% by 9:53 PM ET (1:53 AM GMT) while South Korea’s...
Currenciesinvezz.com

EUR/USD analysis ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium

The EUR/USD is at an important support level ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium. The ECB will publish the minutes of the previous meeting on Thursday. The US will release the GDP data and initial jobless claims numbers. The EUR/USD is in a consolidation phase ahead of key economic numbers...
Marketsactionforex.com

Markets Steady ahead of Jackson Hole

A relatively muted session on Wednesday as investors sit on the fence ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week. It’s all gone very quiet in the markets, which is hardly surprising under the circumstances. The combination of light news flow, few economic releases and caution ahead of the Jackson Hole event has taken all of the excitement out of the markets. Instead, it’s been replaced by nervous anticipation as we wait to see what the Fed will do next.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD and DXY consolidate ahead of Jackson Hole

Gold bears take a breather after two-day downtrend. Firmer Treasury yields, strong equities trouble gold traders despite USD weakness keeping buyers hopeful. Sideways moves are expected as key risk data/events scheduled for release. Tokyo update, 26/08: Gold (XAU/USD) is stationed near $1,790 as the Tokyo morning continues with traders armed...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, but Moves Small Ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium

Investing.com – Gold was down on Thursday morning in Asia, with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve symposium that could provide cues to a timeline for asset tapering. Gold futures inched down 0.10% to $1,789.15 by 12:16 AM ET (4:16 AM GMT). They fell 0.7% during the previous...
Economyinvesting.com

Jackson Hole Ahead! What Should We Expect?

Gold prices fluctuate around $1,800, waiting for signals from the Fed at Jackson Hole. Which way will we go after the conference?. Finally! The price of gold returned above $1,800 this week, as the chart below shows. It’s a nice change after the slide in early August. Although gold has rebounded somewhat, bulls shouldn’t open the champagne yet. A small beer would be enough for now, as the yellow metal already retreated from $1,800 on Wednesday. (The fact that gold was unable to stay above this level is rather disappointing.)
Stocksactionforex.com

Risk Appetite Takes A Breather Ahead Of Jackson Hole

Stocks pause after recent run-up. Powell’s Jackson Hole speech could provide more tapering clues. US data to add additional colour to policy outlook. Oil markets digest Delta variant concerns ahead of OPEC+ decision. The surge in risk assets appears to be on a mid-week break. US equity futures are holding...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY holds in bearish territory ahead of Jackson Hole

USD/JPY bulls seeking a break of daily resistance trendline. Bears on the lookout for a benign Jackson Hole that could see a lower US dollar. USD/JPY is trading between a 109.41-109.88 range on Tuesday in the countdown to the Jackson Hole that starts this Thursday. The US dollar is in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD, EMFX Rebound, USD Retreats Ahead of Jackson Hole

Stocks, Oil, Metals Gain, Risk Climbs as Delta Fears Ebb. Summary: The Australian Dollar rebounded 1.26% against the Greenback, to 0.7212 (0.7111) as shorts were squeezed heading into this week’s Jackson Hole Symposium. News that China reported no new local Covid-19 cases since July lifted risk appetite, boosting commodities and related currencies.
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: PMIs and Jackson Hole Take Center Stage

This week seems to not be as busy as the previous one in terms of releases on the economic agenda, but still, we do get some top-tier events. The highlight may be the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, from which we may get information as to when Fed officials may start withdrawing policy support. The preliminary PMIs for August from the Eurozone, the UK and the US are also coming out, while on Thursday, the ECB releases the minutes of its latest policy gathering.

Comments / 0

Community Policy