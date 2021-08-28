Week Ahead: Jackson Hole Fallout and the Importance of Non-Farm Payrolls this Week

There are a host of central bank meeting this week to focus on, including the RBA on Tuesday, the BOC on Wednesday, and the ECB on Thursday!. After the markets got slapped in the face by Non-Farm Payrolls, traders and investors are less clear as to whether the Fed will taper at the end of the month during its September FOMC meeting. The August print was only 235,000 jobs added to the economy, vs and estimate of +750,000. Watch for more fallout from the NFP print this week. There are a host of central bank meeting this week to focus on, including the RBA on Tuesday, the BOC on Wednesday, and the ECB on Thursday! The RBA and BOC have already begun to taper. Will they continue? Meanwhile, the ECB will be debating whether they should cut back on their bond purchases. And the August jobs data is just beginning. This week it’s Canada’s turn as they report their Employment Change on Friday!