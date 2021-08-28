The Weekly Bottom Line: Delta Variant Dims The Outlook

We were hoping for a surprise in US payrolls, and we got one. To the downside. August job growth amounted to 235k, well below the 733k economists were predicting. The July figure was boosted to 1053k (+110k) but only compensates marginally for the headline miss. The delta variant brought a fourth wave of uncertainty to employers, in particular to those in leisure and hospitality. Net job growth there was flat this time while the sector was leading the job market recovery over the past few months. Business services (74k) and education & health (+35k) took over. Corona wasn’t the only factor weighing on the number. We’ve seen in earlier data that companies find it ever more difficult to find the right man for the right job in a labour supply pool that is still smaller than before the crisis (the participation rate stabilizes at 61.7%). The employment component in the US manufacturing ISM on Wednesday fell into contraction territory for this exact reason. We also note that the separate household survey is more optimistic. According to that publication, employment grew a stronger 509k in August. And let’s not forget the positive elements in today’s payrolls report. The unemployment rate fell further to a post-pandemic low of 5.2% (coming from 5.4%). Wages, lastly, grew 0.6% m/m to be up 4.3% y/y. To be clear: that’s a lot. Historically, wage growth was something in the area of 0.2-0.4%. If this lasts, inflation will soon be driven by more than just the temporary elements the Fed is currently using as a defense.