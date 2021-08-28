Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Weekly Bottom Line: Delta Variant Dims The Outlook

By TD Bank Financial Group
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets had to wait until Friday for the main event, Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks. In his speech, he provided a clear signal that as long as the economy continues to make progress, the Fed will begin tapering asset purchases before the end of this year. Economic data this...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Real Gdp#U S Economy#Delta#U S Highlights Markets#Fed Chair Powell#Canadian#Cfib#Wti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Fitch maintains neutral outlook for gold prices

Singapore, September 3 (ANI): Fitch Solutions said on Friday it expects gold prices to trade sideways over the coming months along with bouts of volatility as conflicting factors continue to affect the asset. On the one hand, gold is being supported by still-elevated inflation, falling US treasury yields, rising geopolitical...
Businessinvesting.com

Will The Fed Fade The Delta Variant?

Most equity markets are opening flat this morning, appearing unfazed with Chairman Powell's important speech tomorrow. On the contrary, the VIX volatility index is showing some concern, up 4%, and worth keeping an eye on today. What To Watch Today. Economy. 8:30 a.m. ET: Initial jobless claims, week ended Aug....
Businessetftrends.com

Delta Variant Could Dent Economy

The world has been dealing with the Delta variant of the coronavirus for at least a couple of months, and in the U.S., equities continue grinding higher while the world’s largest economy is growing. This is happening against the backdrop of rising inflation and typical seasonal challenges for stocks, but...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar perks up to trade above one-week low on Delta variant fears

LONDON (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar gained on Wednesday to trade above a one-week low versus major peers amid concerns that the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant could derail a global economic recovery. Risk appetite in global markets has improved since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval...
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Weakening US Labor Market to Weigh on USD/CAD

USD/CAD has corrected lower and fallen more than 400 pips in the last two weeks. Weakness in the U.S. labor market and its implications for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy support the case for further U.S. dollar weakness in the near term. The technical outlook is also somewhat negative. However,...
Businessactionforex.com

Will Payrolls Confirm The Dollar’s Downtrend?

Powell’s speech a week ago, although it did not generate a strong market reaction, did change risk sentiment amongst traders. Today’s NFP publication could put the dollar back into a long-term down-trend or revive interest in it. In August, technical analysis was increasingly pointing to a break of the last-year...
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: August 30 - September 3

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data, and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates near 110.00 ahead of critical NFP data

USD/JPY awaits Friday NFP report for the next catalyst in the US dollar's trajectory. Investors have moved into risk with prospects of the convergence between the Fed and ECB. USD/JPY is consolidated in mid-US trade around 110.00 the figure as traders get set for the end of the week's showdown in the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding at session highs as ISM service-sector PMI falls to 61.7% in line with expectations

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding near session highs but is seeing little reaction as momentum in the service sector falls relatively in line with expectations. Friday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing index showed a reading of 61.7% for August, down from July's reading of 64.1%. According to consensus estimates, economists were forecasting a reading around 61.9%.
Marketsactionforex.com

Pound Edges Higher as NFP Sinks

The British pound has punched above the 1.38 level in the Thursday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3852, up 0.14% on the day. The UK services sector remains in expansion territory, but the August Services PMI reading of 55.5 was nonetheless a disappointment. The release was down sharply from the July read of 59.6 and was the lowest reading since March, when the current recovery in business activity started. The report attributed the slowdown to staff shortages and disruptions in supply chains. Despite these pressing problems, service providers remain highly optimistic about the outlook for growth in services for the next 12 months.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls turn cautious near 61.8% Fibo., focus remains on NFP

GBP/USD broke through the 1.3800 hurdle and shot to multi-week tops amid sustained USD selling. Dovish Fed expectations, the prevalent risk-on mood continued weighing on the safe-haven USD. The set-up supports prospects for additional gains, through bulls turned cautious ahead of NFP. The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids on...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Open: Futures Mixed after Huge NFP Miss

US futures are set for a mixed start after NFP report missed expectations by a mile. 253K jobs were added in August well below the 750k forecast. The data pushes back on the Fed tapering bond purchases. US futures. Dow futures -0.06% at 35420. S&P futures +0.01% at 4534. Nasdaq...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD clinging onto 200-DMA ahead of critical US NFP

Gold is consolidated in bullish territory ahead of NFP. The US dollar is on the backfoot and testing critical support. Update: Gold price is extending its range play, finding some fresh bids amid a broadly weaker US dollar so far this Friday. Gold price is supported above the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1810, awaiting the all-important US NFP jobs data for the next direction. The US economy is seen adding 750K jobs in August vs. a 943K addition seen previously. Downbeat ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment sub-index have downplayed NFP expectations, undermining the greenback and further dousing Fed’s tapering bets. Besides, looming Delta covid variant concerns and hopes for more Chinese stimulus continue to put a floor under gold price.
Stocksactionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

We were hoping for a surprise in US payrolls, and we got one. To the downside. August job growth amounted to 235k, well below the 733k economists were predicting. The July figure was boosted to 1053k (+110k) but only compensates marginally for the headline miss. The delta variant brought a fourth wave of uncertainty to employers, in particular to those in leisure and hospitality. Net job growth there was flat this time while the sector was leading the job market recovery over the past few months. Business services (74k) and education & health (+35k) took over. Corona wasn’t the only factor weighing on the number. We’ve seen in earlier data that companies find it ever more difficult to find the right man for the right job in a labour supply pool that is still smaller than before the crisis (the participation rate stabilizes at 61.7%). The employment component in the US manufacturing ISM on Wednesday fell into contraction territory for this exact reason. We also note that the separate household survey is more optimistic. According to that publication, employment grew a stronger 509k in August. And let’s not forget the positive elements in today’s payrolls report. The unemployment rate fell further to a post-pandemic low of 5.2% (coming from 5.4%). Wages, lastly, grew 0.6% m/m to be up 4.3% y/y. To be clear: that’s a lot. Historically, wage growth was something in the area of 0.2-0.4%. If this lasts, inflation will soon be driven by more than just the temporary elements the Fed is currently using as a defense.
Businessactionforex.com

Swissie Yawns on Mixed Swiss Data

The Swiss franc continues has drifted for most of the week and the pattern has continued on Thursday. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9161, up o.17% on the day. It has been an unusually busy day for Swiss releases, with three events on the calendar. The most noteworthy item was Retail Sales for July, which fell by 2.6% (YoY), its sharpest decline since April. The sharp decline reflects weakness in the services sector, as consumer spending has waned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There was better news from second-quarter GDP, which rebound strongly with a 1.8% gain, after declining 1.4% in Q1. GDP in the second quarter was only 0.5% lower than growth prior to the pandemic (Q4 of 2019), according to the Swiss government. Much of the improvement can be attributed to the easing of health restrictions in the April-June period. Inflation remains low, with a slight gain of 0.2% in August (MoM).
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Economists lower Hawaii growth forecast as delta variant dampens outlook

Hawaii’s economy recovery is stumbling from consequences of surging COVID-19 cases, and state economists predict the negative impact will ripple along for a few years. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

This Week's Earnings Outlook

After last week's jobless claims data that was somewhat overlooked due to fears of rising inflation, optimism is in the air with retailers powering through a Delta slowdown. There are positive expectations for the following two quarters with tons of upside to come with society getting back to normal. Moreover, sectors that stand to benefit from the re-opening of the economy, such as cyclical energy and financial stocks, have finally begun to move higher, driven by their better-than-expected earnings results.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy