Colorado Task Force 1 Activated, Will Deploy To Louisiana Ahead Of Hurricane Ida

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews from Colorado will have a direct hand in relief efforts as a major hurricane takes aim at the Louisiana coast. Colorado Task Force 1 has been officially activated and will leave early Saturday morning. Most of the Louisiana coast is under a Hurricane Warning. Ida...

denver.cbslocal.com

