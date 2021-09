Both teams entering Week 2 with a 1-0 record, but it is Shippensburg who came into the week still holding the Little Brown Jug. After only mustering one touchdown last week, the Greyhounds got their offense going after a fumbled punt kept their drive alive to go up 7-0. Big Spring couldn’t get much going against the Ship defense as the Greyhounds keep the Little Brown Jug for another year with a 34-14 victory.