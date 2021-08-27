Cancel
Self-Described Evangelist Among Those Offering Religious Exemptions For COVID-19 Vaccine, But Experts Say No Guarantee Any Exemption Will Be Accepted

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — With more employers announcing vaccine requirements, more workers are trying to request religious exemptions. CBS 2 found people all over the web sharing exemption advice and even a self-described evangelist asking for donations for letters. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas found that true exemptions are rare. The Pope,...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The sticky problem of 'religious exemption' from vaccine mandates

Vaccine mandates, many quickly enacted in the wake of the full approval by the FDA of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, have started running into predictable and fierce opposition. Public employee unions in Washington state, Chicago, and elsewhere have voiced objection and even filed lawsuits to keep their members' jobs secure even if they refuse to be vaccinated. California lawmakers withdrew a plan for a state-wide mandate on both and private sector employees, while in Ohio lawmakers prepared a bill that would forbid schools, businesses, and other institutions from requiring employees to get the shot.
ReligionNBC News

Religious exemptions to vaccine mandates could test 'sincerely held beliefs'

Religious exemptions could prove to be the latest legal battlefield of the pandemic, as Americans opposed to the coronavirus vaccine attempt to find ways around employer and government vaccine mandates. Some evangelical pastors are reportedly providing religious exemption documents to the members of their church, and right-wing forums are sharing...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

No religious exemptions for COVID vaccination, Las Vegas bishop says

The Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue exemptions on religious grounds to persons who don’t wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Bishop George Leo Thomas. In a letter Monday to priests and pastors, Thomas wrote that, in recent weeks, “some of our pastors have reported that a small number of parishioners have come to them requesting a religious exemption for the COVID vaccination.”
Religionrrobserver.com

Letter to the Observer: No reason for vaccine religious exemptions

I must take issue with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s current vaccine mandate for COVID-19 protection: There is absolutely no valid reason for her to grant religious exemptions. Unlike Saudi Arabia and some other countries, we are a people governed by a constitution and laws, not by a religious code. Those...
Dekalb, ILnorthernstar.info

Students with COVID-19 personal exemption now required to get vaccinated

DeKALB – NIU students who received a personal exemption while COVID-19 vaccinations were under Emergency Use Authorization status will now be required to get vaccinated, according to a Monday university statement. The requirement comes after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 16...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...

