Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, MI

Rushing attack, defense lead Portland St. Patrick to season-opening win

Ionia Sentinel-Standard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND — Portland St. Patrick set the tone for its varsity football season opener Friday night literally on the first play from scrimmage. The Shamrocks scored a touchdown on its first play of the season and scored all of its points in the first half in a 49-8 win over visiting Battle Creek St. Philip on Friday, Aug. 27, at Portland High School in an 8-player matchup. The Shamrocks have not lost a regular-season game since 2018.

www.sentinel-standard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
City
Tekonsha, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Portland, MI
Portland, MI
Education
Portland, MI
Sports
Portland, MI
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Shamrocks#Portland High School#Fighting Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy