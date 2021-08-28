Rushing attack, defense lead Portland St. Patrick to season-opening win

PORTLAND — Portland St. Patrick set the tone for its varsity football season opener Friday night literally on the first play from scrimmage. The Shamrocks scored a touchdown on its first play of the season and scored all of its points in the first half in a 49-8 win over visiting Battle Creek St. Philip on Friday, Aug. 27, at Portland High School in an 8-player matchup. The Shamrocks have not lost a regular-season game since 2018.