Black River, MI

Prep rewind: Black River volleyball sweeps Fennville, Zion Christian

Holland Sentinel
 8 days ago

The Rats of Black River hosted a Tri against Zion Christian and Fennville H.S.in their 2021 season home opener. Black River played the first match against Zion Christian and beat the Mountaineers in hard battle in straight sets 25-19 and 25-23. Black River took on Fennville in the second match of the Tri and made quick work of the Hawks also winning in straight sets with the scores 25-14 and 25-18.

