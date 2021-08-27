Cancel
Protests

House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol issued sweeping document requests on Friday to social media companies, expanding the scope of its investigation as it seeks to examine the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The requests were issued to technology giants, including...

