Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tekoa, WA

Tekoa native wins gold at 2020 Paralympics

By Mia Hunt
Posted by 
KREM2
KREM2
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDjRT_0bfQ5oy500

Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni won gold in the 5,000-meter race at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Scaroni finished in 10:52.57, a new Paralympic record. The old record, 11:47.37, was set by her teammate Tatyana McFadden, in 2016.

McFadden closed the gap to earn the bronze medal but wasn’t able to catch up to the first place spot. Scaroni said she had beaten McFadden before in races, but never with such high stakes on the line.

Scaroni said she looked back at the field with seven laps to go, expecting the pack to be at her heels, but there was no one behind her.

“I’ve been telling myself all summer that I can’t do what I would love to do and honesty I pulled hard like I normally do, I was going to move out for the next person to go through but nobody was there. I’m really grateful and surprised,” Scaroni said.

This was Scaroni’s first gold medal and her third Paralympic games. It was also Team USA’s first track and field double podium of the Paralympics.

Scaroni works as a dietician for the U.S. Paralympic and Olympic Committee. She was paralyzed at the age of 5 after a car accident.

Scaroni was born in Tekoa and attended the University of Illinois.

Comments / 0

KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Washington Sports
City
Tekoa, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatyana Mcfadden
Person
Susannah Scaroni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Paralympic Games#Track And Field#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

Watch: Triple-A player starts brawl during home-run trot with helmet toss

A Triple-A game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers - affiliates of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners - turned into fight night at the ballpark after one of the most unusual benches-clearing brawls in some time broke out. With his team up big in the bottom of the...
WorldBBC

Powerlifter Tijani wins Africa's first Paralympic gold

Nigerian powerlifter Latifat Tijani has become the first African to win gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as she triumphed in the 45kg final. Tijani outperformed Cui Zhe of China and Justyna Ozdryk of Poland, who finished second and third respectively, in a hard-fought final. Tijani put up a scintillating performance...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass wins Paralympic gold for Team GB

Afghanistan veteran Jaco Van Gass applied military precision on his Paralympic debut, smashing the C3 3,000m individual pursuit world record en route to romping to gold in Tokyo. With the Taliban takeover of Kabul dominating news headlines, the heroic Van Gass offers a stark reminder of the devastation years of...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Piers Gilliver ‘overwhelmed’ after winning Paralympic gold medal

Wheelchair fencing world champion Piers Gilliver added the Paralympic title to his achievements by winning the men’s category A epee at Tokyo 2020. While there were a glut of British medals in cycling, equestrian and swimming on day two of the Games, Gilliver provided his nation’s standout result elsewhere. The...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Ellen Keane wins Ireland's first gold of Games

Ellen Keane claimed Ireland's first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with a sensational gold in the SB8 100m breaststroke final. The Dubliner recorded a personal best one minute, 19.93 seconds to hold off New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe in an exciting finish. It is a second Paralympic medal for the Keane,...
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Houghton native Velat wins gold at nationals

Houghton High School incoming senior Maria Velat won three gold and two silver medals at the Move United Junior Nationals which were held in Denver, Colorado, in mid-July. This event was a week-long, national sport championship event for young athletes with a physical disability and/or a visual impairment through the age of 22. About 300 athletes from around the nation competed in events ranging from wheelchair football, archery to track and field events.
Roswell, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Roswell teen Gia Pergolini wins gold, sets world record at Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan — A Roswell teen set a world record Thursday with a sensational swim in the women's 100m backstroke, earning herself a gold medal at the Paralympics. Gia Pergolini, 17, finished nearly a second-and-a-half ahead of Italian Carlotta Gilli with a time of 1:04.64. The St. Francis High School...
Worldomahanews.net

Chinese powerlifters win three more golds at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese powerlifters pocketed three golds and one silver in fierce competition at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here on Friday. During the second day of the powerlifting competition, Chinese young gun Qi Yongkai claimed the gold in men's 59-kg event in his debut at the Paralympics.
Sportsteamusa.org

Fred Kerley Makes Diamond League History While Leading Team USA 100 Sweep

Fred Kerley competes during the men's 100-meter dash at the Diamond League Memorial Van Damme on Sept. 3, 2021 in Brussels. After Fred Kerley led a Team USA 100-meter sweep in Brussels to become the first man to win Diamond League 100, 200 and 400 races, a certain Twitter account had a question.

Comments / 0

Community Policy