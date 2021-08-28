Flash Flood Warning issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 03:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Persons in campgrounds on Lake McConaughy should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Keith The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Arthur County in west central Nebraska North central Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 315 AM MDT. * At 237 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Lemoyne, or 13 miles southwest of Arthur, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lemoyne and McKeag. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 99 and 113. Highway 92 mile marker 132 and near mile marker 138. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH