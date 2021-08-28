Cancel
Mower County, MN

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mower by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 22:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Mower FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR MITCHELL, HOWARD AND SOUTHERN MOWER COUNTIES At 1048 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Cresco, Osage, St. Ansgar, Le Roy, Adams, Riceville, Lyle, Elma, Lime Springs, Stacyville, Rose Creek, Protivin, Mapleview, Mitchell, McIntire, Carpenter, Orchard, Taopi and County Roads T 54 And A 31. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Le Roy, MN
Rose Creek, MN
Osage, MN
Mower County, MN
Austin, MN
