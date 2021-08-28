Cancel
Aldi is offering its first ever beauty box, which will include Lacura products that are currently sold out.

By John Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldi is offering its first ever beauty box, which will include Lacura products that are currently sold out. Aldi is launching its first-ever beauty box, which will include some of the retailer’s most popular items. Lacura, the beauty brand of the discount store, has put up a list of cult...

