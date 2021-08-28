Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proprietor of a Covid-denying salon was fined over £13,000 but did not appear in court. For conducting an anti-lockdown protest, the proprietor of a “covid-denying” salon was fined over £13,000. Julie Saunderson, proprietor of Skin Kerr in Bootle, left her Formby home on November 21, 2017 to “direct and...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Beauty salon owner fined £12,000 for breaching Covid restrictions

A beauty salon owner has been fined after breaching Covid regulations by aiding a protest in Merseyside. Julie Saunderson, 43, from Formby, who owns the “Skin Kerr” beauty salon in Bootle, encouraged a crowd of people protesting against the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Government, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Katie Price ‘cannot face’ court appearance over alleged attack in home

Katie Price has reportedly said she “cannot face” a court hearing after she was allegedly assaulted in her home.The Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday the 43-year-old reality star believes she is not “mentally strong enough” to appear as a witness.The comments, which reportedly came from an unnamed friend of Price, said: “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised...
RelationshipsPosted by
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
SoccerPosted by
CityXtra

Benjamin Mendy Remanded in Custody Following Court Appearance

The 27-year-old appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday, and is set to be remanded in custody following the rejection of a bail request. A police spokesman said: "Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial."
Wausau, WIWSAW

Domestic abuse suspect appears in court

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police said Carl Snowden turned himself into authorities Thursday evening and is in the Marathon County Jail. He appeared in court Friday afternoon. The Wausau Police Department was attempting to locate a Snowden after he missed court on Aug. 23. An arrest warrant was subsequently...
Public SafetyBBC

Westminster double murder: Lee Peacock appears in court

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering two people who were found stabbed to death within hours of each other near Marylebone, central London. Lee Peacock, 49, of Harrow Road, is charged with murdering Sharon Pickles, 45, and Clinton Ashmore, 59. He spoke only to confirm his details...

Comments / 0

Community Policy