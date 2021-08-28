Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Defensive showdown slips away late for Warriors as they fall to Chuckey-Doak, 14-0

By Austin Alexander
elizabethton.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAPPY VALLEY – An incredibly humid Friday night was the stage for Happy Valley”s belated season opener after having Covid issues last week, the boys were ready to go. Coming off a tough loss to Knox Catholic, Chuckey-Doak was hoping they could pretend this was week one as well. Both team’s defenses looked the part, but ultimately the Black Knight’s depth and running game proved to be the difference in an incredibly close battle, 14-0.

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#American Football#Knox Catholic#The Black Knight#The Black Knights#Black Knight#Happy Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
Hampton, TNelizabethton.com

Hampton player wins $100,000 in Saturday Powerball drawing

The Saturday Powerball drawing saw two lucky players win $100,000 each in opposite corners of the state. A player in Memphis and a player in Hampton in Carter County each won $100,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win. Because the players both chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000.
Nashville, TNsaturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt turns in the most embarrassing play of Week 1

Vanderbilt was supposed to get the Clark Lea era off to a good start on Saturday night when East Tennessee State, an FCS program, visited Nashville. Instead, ETSU cruised to a 23-3 win, dominating the Commodores in every aspect of the game. How bad did things look for Vanderbilt? Well,...
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

How the College Football Playoff rankings should look after Week 1

After a big Saturday of Week One action, here’s how the College Football Playoff is projected to stand. Who’s in and who misses the cut?. The majority of Week One of the college football season is in the books. The first week brought plenty of exciting games, another Alabama demolition, and a hoss fight between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener. Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points. After their 10th touchdown, which...
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Eagles rout Warriors 52-0

Boulder City High School’s football team took little time to show off their excitement, routing Western 52-0 in their home opener Friday. Despite being a rout from start to finish, head coach Chris Morelli called the effort sloppy at times, referring to the four touchdowns that were called back on the Eagles due to penalties.
Marshall, TXMarshall News Messenger

Mavs fall 14-0 in 111th meeting against Lobos

LONGVIEW – Friday night saw the Marshall Mavericks and Longview Lobos go head-to-head on the gridiron for the 111th time as the Mavs were able to keep it close but came up short 14-0. Marshall now holds a record of 0-2 as the Lobos are now 1-1. Marshall had 179 yards of total offense with 125 yards coming through the air and 54 on the ground. Michael Olvera led the Mavs’ passing attack by going 8-of-17 for 118 yards and one interception. Collier Slone was 2-for-6 for seven yards. JQ Davis led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 66 yards. Jacorey Smith caught seven passes for 71 yards while Domar Roberson had three receptions for 54 yards. The Mavericks finished the night with 11 first downs.
FootballKansas State Collegian

Countdown to Kickoff: 14 days away with quarterback Max Marsh, defensive back Marvin Martin

With two weeks left in the countdown to kickoff, the Collegian looks at two potential stars in quarterback Max Marsh and defensive back Marvin Martin. Marsh is a 6 foot 3 inch, 205-pound quarterback from Grand Junction, Colorado. He spent the first three years of his high school career at Central High School before transferring to Eaglecrest High School his senior year.
Footballmainstreetpreps.com

East Robertson falls away late at Macon County

The East Robertson Indians were within striking distance in their matchup Friday night at Macon County but gave up a few late scores to fall 34-12. Senior Taylor Groves caught two touchdowns on the night. One was a fade, and the other was a screen pass he took 73 yards to the house.
Victor, IAdewittobserver.com

Warriors make their debut, fall to HLV

VICTOR — In what promises to be a season full of firsts, the Calamus-Wheatland football team accomplished a big one Friday night. When hosting HLV sent the football sailing through the air, the Warriors were officially playing in their first-ever game. Many more firsts followed: there was the first run...
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Warrior football falls on the road to Wasco

It was a rough start, but one key takeaway, Mountain Football was finally back after 22 long months due to the pandemic. In the season opener for both teams, Wasco exercised their will with their vaunted double-wing running attack in a 50-14 victory over Tehachapi. “Wasco is a tough team...
Manti, UTSan Pete Messenger

Manti football team falls to Delta, 7-14, in defensive slugfest battle

DELTA—A week removed from an encouraging victory, the Manti High football team looked young against the Delta Rabbits. Manti football struggled in their first game on the road and fell in a defensive slugfest, 14-7, to Delta, who moved down to 2A from 3A during realignment this offseason. Senior quarterback...
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Canaries’ early lead slips away in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Canaries) – The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the finale of the three-game series 4-3 to the Lincoln Saltdogs Sunday. The Birds head to Cleburne to start a three-game series Monday. Ty Culbreth turned in a solid start on the mound, going six innings while scattering six hits and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy