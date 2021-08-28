Defensive showdown slips away late for Warriors as they fall to Chuckey-Doak, 14-0

LONGVIEW – Friday night saw the Marshall Mavericks and Longview Lobos go head-to-head on the gridiron for the 111th time as the Mavs were able to keep it close but came up short 14-0. Marshall now holds a record of 0-2 as the Lobos are now 1-1. Marshall had 179 yards of total offense with 125 yards coming through the air and 54 on the ground. Michael Olvera led the Mavs’ passing attack by going 8-of-17 for 118 yards and one interception. Collier Slone was 2-for-6 for seven yards. JQ Davis led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 66 yards. Jacorey Smith caught seven passes for 71 yards while Domar Roberson had three receptions for 54 yards. The Mavericks finished the night with 11 first downs.