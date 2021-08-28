Defensive showdown slips away late for Warriors as they fall to Chuckey-Doak, 14-0
HAPPY VALLEY – An incredibly humid Friday night was the stage for Happy Valley”s belated season opener after having Covid issues last week, the boys were ready to go. Coming off a tough loss to Knox Catholic, Chuckey-Doak was hoping they could pretend this was week one as well. Both team’s defenses looked the part, but ultimately the Black Knight’s depth and running game proved to be the difference in an incredibly close battle, 14-0.www.elizabethton.com
