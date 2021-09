A New York City woman who was arrested for walking her dogs off-leash says the police officers who confronted her were on “a power trip”.Dora Marchand, 29, was handcuffed and taken into custody by Parks Enforcement Patrol Officers for walking her mini Australian shepherds Comet and Sophie in Riverside Park, on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, in an area where pets must be leashed by law.Ms Marchand, who moved to New York from San Francisco on 28 July, said she apologised to the officers and offered to take the dogs straight home.She told the New York Post a...