Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is finally here, giving fans a brand-new MCU experience. The film will explore a part of the Marvel Comics world that we have yet to experience, and it will easily be a thrill. RockLove is ready to showcase their love for Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings as they announce their new Marvel collaboration. Four pieces of jewelry are coming to life, including some Ten Ring Insignia pieces and two incredible Shang-Chi replicas. Kicking things off first is replicas of "Shaun's" necklace that his mother gave him, as well as Wenwu's Ten Rings bracelet. These replicas bring the MCU home and add some gorgeous fashion to tie into your Marvel inspired wardrobe. Each piece is beautifully crafted with etching and detail straight from the film that will please fans new and old of this Marvel hero.