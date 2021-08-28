Cancel
Fort Bragg, CA

Hero mailman driving route puts grass fire out with expired extinguishers

By Dave Brooksher
The Mendocino Voice
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOCINO Co., 8/27/21 — A postal worker driving his route extinguished a small grass fire over the weekend, preventing it from spreading to a nearby home outside Fort Bragg. The Mendocino Voice followed up with the U.S. Postal Service after the mailman’s girlfriend tipped us off to what she described as a “very heroic act.” A regional spokesman put us in touch with Fort Bragg resident Ian Chaney — who was out delivering mail in the 17000 block of Franklin Road around 12:41 p.m Aug. 21, when the fire was reported.

