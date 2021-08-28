Diabolical Ransomware Gang Calls It Quits

Ransomware has become a huge cyber security challenge for organisations. It is growing in numbers as well as in sophistication. The cost of financial and reputational losses to organizations is also on the rise. In 2019, average remediation costs for a company that had incurred a ransomware attack were over $761,000. In 2020, the figure had more than doubled to $1.85 million. This checklist lays down important steps which help you to not be on the easy mark of cybercriminals.