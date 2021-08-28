Diabolical Ransomware Gang Calls It Quits
Just as in the Marvel Universe, a ransomware group that goes by the name “Ragnarok” caused catastrophic harm and ended in a snap. Ragnarok, a hacking gang that’s locked victims out of their computers and extorted them since 2019, suddenly appears to have called it quits. The group shared a free tool Thursday that will help previous victims unlock their files and gain access to their computers again, according to security researchers.www.thedailybeast.com
