Diabolical Ransomware Gang Calls It Quits

By Shannon Vavra
Daily Beast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as in the Marvel Universe, a ransomware group that goes by the name “Ragnarok” caused catastrophic harm and ended in a snap. Ragnarok, a hacking gang that’s locked victims out of their computers and extorted them since 2019, suddenly appears to have called it quits. The group shared a free tool Thursday that will help previous victims unlock their files and gain access to their computers again, according to security researchers.

