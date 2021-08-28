Grandstand review: Maren Morris delivers soulful, sultry concert likely to rank among this year’s finest at the Fair

Last week, she was a guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." This week, Morris will be the freshest headliner at the State Fair grandstand. Also a member of the Nashville supergroup the Highwomen, she's been all over the country charts for the past five years with "My Church," "Girl" and "The Bones," which won CMA song and single of the year in 2020 and led to her being named top female vocalist. She's also stepped into the pop world with "The Middle," her 2018 hit collab with Zedd, and John Mayer, whose new album "Sob Rock" features Morris on three tunes. With Noah Schnacky and Patrick Murphy. (7:30 p.m. Fri. State Fair grandstand, $40-$65, etix.com)