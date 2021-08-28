Cancel
Grandstand review: Maren Morris delivers soulful, sultry concert likely to rank among this year’s finest at the Fair

By Ross Raihala
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Maren Morris played her first concert in 16 months and, for the most part, she is sticking to festivals. Friday night, she headlined the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand with a pair of largely unknown openers who both are native Minnesotans, Noah Schnacky and Patrick Murphy. (The latter really should have considered a stage name as there are multiple musicians — including another country singer — with the same name.)

Our Friday Best: Maren Morris, Hall & Oates plus a movable 'Booyah' feast

Last week, she was a guest host on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." This week, Morris will be the freshest headliner at the State Fair grandstand. Also a member of the Nashville supergroup the Highwomen, she's been all over the country charts for the past five years with "My Church," "Girl" and "The Bones," which won CMA song and single of the year in 2020 and led to her being named top female vocalist. She's also stepped into the pop world with "The Middle," her 2018 hit collab with Zedd, and John Mayer, whose new album "Sob Rock" features Morris on three tunes. With Noah Schnacky and Patrick Murphy. (7:30 p.m. Fri. State Fair grandstand, $40-$65, etix.com)
