Astros complete dramatic comeback against Rangers

By Danielle Lerner
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON — Martín Maldonado watched from second base as Aledmys Díaz sent a deep fly ball to center field. The ball pounded leather. Maldonado put his head down and ran, starting his slide head-first as the ball bounced in the dirt in front of him. As he skidded wildly, helmet toppling to the ground, he managed to reach out with his left hand and gain traction on the corner of third base with his fingertips. He was safe, the Astros’ go-ahead run still alive and well.

