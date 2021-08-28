Galactus: Hasbro Is Making Marvel Legends Figure of Wildest Herald Yet
Hasbro is still raising money for its massive Galactus action figure, and the toymaker just unveiled one of its most bizarre Marvel Legends toys yet. Through its new proprietary crowdfunding platform, Hasbro has raised enough to ensure its new 32-inch Galactus figure gets made. In fact, the campaign has now unlocked two stretch goals as it heads into its waning days — a new Frankie Reyes Marvel Legends figure and a new Silver Surfer figure with an alternate head.comicbook.com
