Galactus: Hasbro Is Making Marvel Legends Figure of Wildest Herald Yet

Happy Galactus day! Marvel Legends fans have done it and have helped Hasbro fully find their incredible 32 inches tall might figure. This is the second HasLab campaign to get fully funded, and now fans are working their way to get some of those upcoming stretch goals. Yesterday at 9 AM EST (August 25, 2021), the upcoming Marvel Legends campaign hit its crowdfunding goal of 14,000 backers. Since then, more bakers have joined in getting fans one step closer to unlocking the first stretch goal of Frankie Nova Marvel Legends figure. Based on the Hasbro teasers, it does look like a Silver Surfer will be one of the following goals fans will be able to go after. This gigantic figure will be a must-have collectible for any Fantastic Four fan featuring LED lights, swappable faceplates, articulated hands, and of course, his massive 32-inch size.