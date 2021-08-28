Cancel
MLB

Marty Brennaman officially enters Reds Hall of Fame

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — It was a big night for Marty Brennaman, as he's the first to enter the Reds Hall of Fame as a broadcaster. Brennaman spent 46 years behind the microphone calling Cincinnati Reds games on the radio. He was already in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, but this was a new honor.

