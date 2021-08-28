Marty Brennaman officially enters Reds Hall of Fame

Phil Walker of Forsyth was inducted into the Forsyth-Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday not only for being co-captain of the 1963 Mary Persons football team but also for going on to be an instrumental leader in the development of a youth recreation program in the county. Walker began coaching and referering in the late 1960s (inset) and was named the county’s first recreation chairman in the mid 1970s. Walker, who also refereed high school football games, was a member of the Monroe County school board for more than two decades. The Monroe County Recreation Park is named in his honor. Other inductees were Danny Adams, a former Mary Persons and Georgia Tech football standout; Jep Castleberry, a former Mary Persons and Auburn football standout; Rose Colvin, a former Mary Persons girls basketball standout; J.P. Evans, a former Hubbard High and Fort Valley State University basketball standout who has served on the Monroe County school board for more than 40 years; Mario Harvey, a former Mary Persons, Marshall University and Indianapolis Colts football standout; Vernon Sanders, a former Mary Persons and Clemson football standout who later became MP’s home announcer; Si Simmons, a four-sport star at Monroe Academy and basketball standout at Western Carolina. Two historic teams, the GHSA AAA state champion 2004 Mary Persons boys track team and the 1955 Hubbard High School football team, was also recognized at this year’s banquet. Forsyth Dairy Queen owner Ronnie Daniel was the recipient of the first-ever Extra Mile Award for his work in the community to support local sports. In addition, two MP 2020 graduates, Taylor Buffington and Trippe Moore, and two MP 2021 graduates, Madalynne Scott and Justin Wachtel, all received Marcus Whitehead Scholar-Athlete Awards for their efforts in the classroom and on the playing field. This was the first Hall of Fame induction ceremony in two years due to COVID. Hall of Fame board members include: K.B. Ayer, Mary Frances Chambliss, Steve Coleman, Richard Dumas, Herbert Gantt, Jim Hardin, Bob Harris, Nolen Howard, Bobby Melton (chairman), Ralph Moore and Penny Mitchell (secretary/treasurer). (Photo/Richard Dumas)