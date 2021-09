Paralympic Games (Day 4 Women): Jessica Long Four-Peats in 200 IM; Aurelie Rivard Shreds World Record. Flash back to the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens. There, Jessica Long captured the first gold medal of her career. On Saturday, the American star added to her collection when she won the SM8 200-meter individual medley at the Paralympics in Tokyo. It was the 25th medal of Long’s career, and the 14th of the golden variety.