Pembroke, KY

MB Roland closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Julia Hunter
Hoptown Chronicle
 8 days ago
MB Roland Distillery will shut down temporarily after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pembroke craft distillery announced Friday morning on Facebook. The business will close until facilities can be deep cleaned and returning employees test negative for the virus, according to the post.

“We anticipate being able to open soon, but will post on social media when we are more confident in that decision,” a representative of the distillery said via social media.

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

AgriculturePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Multi-pesticide ‘cocktails’ used on farms can kill twice as many bees as regular pesticides, studies find

“Agricultural pesticides sold to farmers ready-mixed into ‘cocktails”‘ can kill twice as many bees, Victoria Gill reports for BBC News. That’s according to an analysis of 90 studies that measured the impact of environmental stressors such as pesticides and poor nutrition. University of Texas at Austin researchers cross-referenced that data to figure out how combinations of those factors affected bees.

