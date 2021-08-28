MB Roland closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
MB Roland Distillery will shut down temporarily after an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Pembroke craft distillery announced Friday morning on Facebook. The business will close until facilities can be deep cleaned and returning employees test negative for the virus, according to the post.
“We anticipate being able to open soon, but will post on social media when we are more confident in that decision,” a representative of the distillery said via social media.
