Andalusia (1-0) started the 2021 season strong with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) home sweep over Straughn (0-1) Thursday, August 19. AHS Head Coach Angie Grimes said she was excited and looked forward to this year. “This team has such good chemistry, and they stay so positive. I’m hoping they will carry this through the season. We’re actually running our offense better than we have in years, and I’m so pumped about that. I think the girls are excited, and it was really hot in here tonight, which was a challenge. It’s all about overcoming adversity, and they have done that. We were ready to play, and I’m excited about our next home match, which will be Senior Night against Opp next Thursday (August 26).”