Soccer: Gazelles Blank Douglas For First Win

RAPID CITY — Brie Luken recorded two goals and three assists to lead Yankton to an 8-0 rout of Douglas in girls’ soccer action on Friday. The match was the first victory of the season for the Gazelles (1-3). “Our goal for the game was to pick up the tempo and put pressure on Douglas early in the game,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “The Gazelles had a much better second half and proved they can score on a team who bunkers in. We did a great job sharing the ball evidenced by our eight assists on eight goals, with seven different players scoring goals and five different players records assists.”