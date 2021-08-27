Cancel
Rotimi’s New ‘Album All or Nothing’ Out Now + Details On House Party Reboot

By Lady Reddzz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow its no secret, Rotimi is no stranger to the big screen and on top of all his success in television he’s got a new album out now, ‘All or Nothing’. And might I add – the ladies love him. He dropped two singles ‘What To Do’ and ‘Decide’. It’s safe to say Rotimi never disappoints, we can always count on him to give us the bangers!

#House Party#All Or Nothing#Movies#Television
