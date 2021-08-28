Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco: 3 bold predictions in 2021 Preseason Game No. 3

The Las Vegas Raiders wrap up their 2021 preseason slate against San Francisco, and here are three bold predictions for the matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to wrap up the preseason slate on Sunday with a win, as they travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers. It has been a pretty successful summer so far for the Raiders, though the injury bug has bitten too many times recently, and the regular season cannot get here soon enough.