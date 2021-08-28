Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT/MST MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT/MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Forecast high temperatures are 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Baker, Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT/MST Monday to 8 PM PDT/MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.