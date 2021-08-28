Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.alerts.weather.gov
