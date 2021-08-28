Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs of 100 to 106 expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Through 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Lucerne, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Valleys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 to 104. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slightly cooler weather is expected for Labor Day.
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Fresno County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...Valid from 12 PM PDT Monday afternoon until 8 PM PDT Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cameron and south central Calcasieu Parishes through 600 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sweet Lake, or near Grand Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hacketts Corner and Sweet Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Valley County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Valley County through 430 AM CDT At 349 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elyria, or 9 miles west of Ord, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ord around 405 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
Cedar County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd. * Until late tonight. * At 2:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.0 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday morning.
Clinton County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From this morning to Friday evening. * At 2:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.7 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 13.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects old U.S. Highway 61 near the river. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 102 to 108. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Alger County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alger by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Alger BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Alger County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Alger County: The Au Train River mouth at Au Train, the exposed regions of Grand Marais Harbor, and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas through 345 AM CDT At 317 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles north of St. Francis, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bird City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT/MST MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT/MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Forecast high temperatures are 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Baker, Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT/MST Monday to 8 PM PDT/MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozark... Altus Wiederkehr Village... Watalula Jethro... Cravens Paradise... Barnes Lonelm... Toney Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozark... Altus Wiederkehr Village... Watalula Jethro... Cravens Paradise... Barnes Lonelm... Toney Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozark... Altus Wiederkehr Village... Watalula Jethro... Cravens Paradise... Barnes Lonelm... Toney Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 2 to 4 feet are expected through Labor Day. Wave periods of 5 to 6 seconds will enhance current development, even during times of lower wave heights. Those visiting the beaches should plan to stay out of the water. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ Sunday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Ashtabula County, OHweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Late Monday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, 308, and 310. * WIND...Westerly winds 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent in the afternoon. * HAINES...6 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Comments / 0

Community Policy