Riverside County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland; San Diego County Inland Valleys HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 to 104. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slightly cooler weather is expected for Labor Day.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 15:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Heat Advisory in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening, and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Maximum heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Pearl River Counties. In Louisiana, Washington and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Tangipahoa Parish, LAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to around 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Pike, Pearl River, Walthall and Amite Counties. In Louisiana, Northern Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High temperatures 105 to 110 in Las Vegas, Mesquite, Pahrump, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin; 109 to 113 in Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City; and 113 to 118 at Dumont Dunes and Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southern Clark County, Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT/MST MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT/MST TUESDAY BELOW 4500 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected below 4500 feet. * WHERE...Elevations below 4500 feet. In Arizona, Northwest Plateau including Littlefield and Tuweep. In Nevada, Red Rock Canyon and southern Clark County including Primm, Searchlight, and Cal-Nev-Ari. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT/MST Monday to 8 PM PDT/MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Kern County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Howell County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plains, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Plains HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cedar County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 03:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd. * Until late tonight. * At 2:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.0 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday morning.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 96 to 106 common, with warm minimum temperatures of 65 to 75. * WHERE...Mountains and interior valleys of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, as well as the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.
Orange County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 to 104. * WHERE...Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Clinton County, IAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From this morning to Friday evening. * At 2:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.7 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 13.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects old U.S. Highway 61 near the river. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river.
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

