Players like Dalvin Tomlinson and Michael Pierce made their Vikings debuts against the Colts in the preseason. In the first half, the Minnesota defense looked good. Tomlinson and Pierce did their share of clogging up holes. For Minnesota fans, it got even better. Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger had his pass tipped up in the air, only to be intercepted by linebacker Troy Dye. Dye ran it back all the way, giving Minnesota its first touchdown of the preseason and its first score of the game.