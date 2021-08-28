Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."
As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0