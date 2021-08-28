Why Ted Lasso is a lightning rod for criticism in Season 2

Cancel
"For a show that’s all but synonymous with positivity, the Apple TV+ hit has bizarrely become the subject of intense criticism in its second season," says Alison Herman. She adds: "Many critiques of Season 2 have coalesced around what naysayers view as a lack of conflict. That’s the gist of (Daily Show writer Daniel) Radosh’s tweets: that the show’s writers, which include star Jason Sudeikis and Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, haven’t come up with a cohesive concept to match Ted’s assimilation, nor the attendant obstacles. The resulting lack of friction comes far too close to manifesting Ted’s so-called rom-communism. After all, the Ted Lasso cast are attractive people with interesting jobs. (We don’t see much of their apartments, but the house where staffer Higgins hosts Christmas looks pretty cozy.) Does Ted Lasso want to show an endless cycle of things working out for them? And if so, how is that supposed to hold our attention through Season 2, let alone an already guaranteed Season 3? I’d argue that the season thus far isn’t missing conflict so much as failing to capitalize on the thus-far-minor ones it’s already introduced. The distinction may seem trivial, but it also partly explains how passions have risen so high. It’s one thing to wish for some hypothetical version of a show that doesn’t exist. It’s another, and far more frustrating, one for a show to introduce tantalizing threads like the withdrawal of an already cash-strapped team’s primary sponsor over an act of moral protest, then simply ignore them for weeks on end. Ted Lasso may be averse to conflicts within its cluster of protagonists, a group that now includes onetime villains like Rebecca and striker Jamie Tartt. But wouldn’t pitting that group against an outside force—one that calls into question whether Ted’s idealism really helps more than it hurts—be a perfect alternative?...Defenders of Ted Lasso argue the show does interrogate Ted’s relentless insistence that the glass of Gatorade is always half full. The season’s most significant serialized plot, for instance, follows Ted’s start-and-stop journey into therapy, a reluctance that shows his sunny outlook for the defense mechanism it obviously is. (You don’t have to talk about your childhood when you’re busy making dad jokes.) But Ted Lasso’s flirtation with Ted’s darker side comes off as just that: a flirtation. In an early episode, the emergence of Ted’s rageaholic alter ego 'Led Tasso' gets treated as a throwaway gag. Still, shouldn’t it be a source of intrigue, if not concern, that Ted Lasso’s central sage has such a deep store of anger he can access at will? Ted Lasso has half a season left to answer questions like these, which it very well might in satisfactory fashion."

