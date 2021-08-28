Cancel
How Brand New Cherry Flavor filmed Rosa Salazar vomiting kittens

"There was real gag reflexes and real drool and real phlegm involved," says director Arkasha Stevenson of that shocking scene.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Rosa Salazar: What To Watch If You Like The Alita: Battle Angel Actress

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you consider yourself a fan of Alita: Battle Angel, the movie might have also made you a fan of Rosa Salazar, who starred as the titular cybernetic hero. However, the person you saw in the 2019 manga adaptation from director Robert Rodriguez and producer James Cameron was not exactly the “real” Rosa Salazar, at least in comparison to the non-motion capture performances she gave in Bird Box or the Maze Runner movies, for instance. If you would like to become better acquainted with the talented Latinx actress (or, at least, with her work outside of smashing robots), the following are some essential Rosa Salazar movies and TV shows we recommend, starting with her most recent strange, vengeful adventure out of time.
The new deliciously bonkers limited series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” is now out on Netflix and really, you should see it for its fierce determination to tell the story of Lisa Nova (the fantastic Rosa Salazar) and how a mysterious woman named Boro (the equally fantastic Catherine Keener) helps her in her quest to exact revenge on Hollywood. I spoke with both Salazar and Keener as well as Eric Lange as the super-producer Lou Burke and Jeff Ward as the popular actor Roy Hardaway.
Now streaming on Netflix, the brand new horror series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” comes from “Channel Zero” duo Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, and our own Daniel Kurland was a huge fan of the series, writing in his rave review that it’s “a lucid love letter to revenge that thrives on nightmare logic, unhinged performances, and Hollywood’s fake veneer.”
Netflix is a renowned OTT streaming giant of the world. Every year, millions of people worldwide buy a Netflix subscription since it offers a wide variety of shows to its subscribers. Ranging from horror to comedy to romance, Netflix has it all. That is the reason why makers of various shows aim to release their films or shows on Netflix, especially during the ongoing pandemic days.
Cartoon Network's late-night comedy block launched on Sept. 2, 2001. "By all accounts, it was a minor miracle that Adult Swim ever made it off the drawing board 20 years ago," says The New York Times' Sarah Bahr. "Money was next to nonexistent. The editor of Cartoon Network’s first original series worked from a closet. A celebrity guest on that series, unaware of the weirdness he had signed up for, walked out mid-taping. In retrospect, it seems right that one of modern TV’s most consistent generators of bizarro humor — and cult followings — had origins that were, themselves, pretty freewheeling." As Mike Lazzo, who oversaw programming for Adult Swim before he retired in 2019, put it: "It was really just a labor of love. I think the audience could tell that and responded to it." Bahr adds: "Early on, the idea was to create a late-night programming block for Cartoon Network’s sizable adult audience. What resulted was a hit, and over the years, Adult Swim’s early lo-fi aesthetic — as much a necessity as a choice, Lazzo said — attracted ambitious, out-of-the-box ideas, including an animated show starring a talking wad of meat (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), a cheesy talk show hosted by a Hanna-Barbera superhero (Space Ghost Coast to Coast) and a surreal, live-action satire of clumsy public-access TV (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!)." Tim Heidecker, who co-created Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! with Eric Wareheim, says of Adult Swim: "We wouldn’t have fit in anywhere else. There’s no other place on TV that made sense for us, and maybe that’s still the case.” ALSO: Why Adult Swim's strange early days can never be replaced.
What We Do in the Shadows proves TV is a better medium for comedy than movies

"As summer fades, the fall TV line-up looms with new series debuts and the return of beloved fixtures," says Olivia Cathcart. "One of the most anticipated returning shows is FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, whose third season premieres Sept. 2. Shadows stands out amongst the pack not only in quality as one of today’s best sitcoms, but also in origin as the series is a spinoff of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name. Like its predecessor, the TV version is a mockumentary style look into the modern lives of a few vampire roommates. The series has not only done its source material justice, but has arguably surpassed it. The fact that it’s probably now better known and loved than the film it’s based on is not terribly surprising, though. It has the significant advantage of being in a format better suited for comedy: TV. As a medium, TV is a better vessel for comedy than film, while the opposite is true for drama. Let’s put it this way: dramas are like RPGs. They’re fueled by having a defined story with a beginning, middle, and end, and a clear path for people to move through. Comedy, meanwhile, is more like an open-world game, with more freedom for its characters to explore the various possibilities open to them, and thus more opportunity to grow as a result. Dramas benefit from the short, finite runtime of a movie or even a mini-series. With TV, dramas often lose all the tension and suspense that makes them compelling. Nobody thinks even for a second that the main character might die in a car accident when there’s 15 episodes left in a season, and no mystery is so complex that it can sustain the audience’s attention (and patience) for six seasons. By season two, we’ve already read every fan theory on the internet to the point that the eventual conclusion is doomed to underwhelm."
Jaleel White will reprise his iconic Family Matters role for Cartoon Network's Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, which will be written and executive-produced by Wyatt Cenac. “The holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa,” according to the special's logline. “In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit.”
Turner Classic Movies today launched a brand refresh revealing "a colorful new aesthetic in its on-air promotions, new openings for shows like The Essentials and Noir Alley, new sets for hosts like Ben Mankiewicz, a new logo and new branding that emphasizes the interplay between past and present-day cinema history," says The New York Times' Dave Itzkoff, adding: "The redesign introduced Wednesday features a bright palette meant to evoke the Technicolor logo. The TCM logo has a new font and, onscreen, an animated letter C that takes on various forms and sizes before resting at a shape that resembles a camera lens or film running through a projector." TCM's overall mission will be the same, but the brand refresh is aimed at tying the past to the present, with a new tagline: “Where Then Meets Now." Still, longtime host Mankiewicz expects there to be some backlash. “I want to make it so that fans will understand that what they care about is not changing," he says. "But they are still going to have a small heart attack.”
John Stamos says of Disney+'s renewal of his girls' high school basketball coach dramedy: “This show represents everything Disney is to me – family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, Big Shot is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season. I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two.”
Why is Netflix calling its signature sound "Tudum"?

Netflix has set a Sept. 25 digital global fan event that it is calling "Tudum," based on its signature sound. "But," says Savannah Salazar, "despite the announcement and the plethora of stars Netflix dangled in our face, there was only one thing that boggled our minds: Tudum? That’s what they call that sound? 'Tudum' was not what we imagined Netflix’s signature intro sound to be spelled like. Even the stars in Netflix’s Global Fan Event announcement video struggle with this disorienting news. Jason Bateman pronounces it as 'Ta-dumb,' while Charlize Theron appears to have never even heard of the word before. 'Ta-dun?' Of course, similar debates have raged before when it comes to high-profile TV sounds, including, perhaps most notably, the Law & Order one that people variously spell 'dun-dun,' 'chung-chung,' or even, if you can believe it, “doink-doink.” So is that what we have on our hands here with Netflix? Another national disagreement about how to spell and pronounce a sound that has entered the regular rhythm of our daily lives?" So she asked David J. Peterson, the linguist who created Game of Thrones' Dothraki and other TV show and movie languages. So, why didn’t Netflix decide to go with a hyphen? “Unfortunately you can’t include a hyphen in a hashtag, so I guess they were stuck with a single word," he says.
Netflix's "Geeked" Twitter account posted a photo of the script of Episode 1 this morning. As Mashable notes, the manga One Piece "follows the adventures of a boy with the superpower of a rubberband body, named Monkey D. Luffy, and his band of pirates in their quest for the world's most powerful object known as One Piece. It's written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, and has spawned an animated TV show and many other media properties." Netflix first announced One Piece in January 2020.
The third episode of the sixth and final season, titled "Yabba Dabba Do Me," was assembled with the help of the team behind HBO Max's Harley Quinn. Executive producer Joe Henderson, who had been trying to make the animated special for years, says Harley Quinn supervising producer Jennifer Coyle and the show's animators helped them assemble the episode in what he described as "this wonderful coincidence."
The second season pickup comes three weeks after the standup comedian's sitcom premiered. BET hasn't released numbers, but it says The Ms. Pat Show has the show has set records for viewing and audience engagement on the BET+ streaming service. “I heard y’all was looking for season two, so here we go,” said Williams. “I can’t wait for you to see what Jordan and I do this time! And I can’t thank Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, and Ron Howard enough for supporting this project.”
"Character development hasn't always been at the forefront of Rick and Morty, and while that's understandable to some degree — humor and escapism is arguably key to this show's appeal — one early casualty of that approach came in the form of Jessica," says David Opie of the character voiced by Kari Wahlgren. "From the get-go, Morty's classmate was barely a character at all. Instead, she simply existed as something for Morty to lust over and fantasize about. And although it's Morty who comes off badly in these storylines, not Jessica, the fact that she's barely developed at all doesn't reflect well on the show itself." He adds: "It's rather telling that even Jessica says that she's been a mere object in someone else's story up until now. This wouldn't be the first time that the writers have acknowledged their own complicity in shaping the overall narrative either, and although it took a while to reach this point, this story certainly suggested that Jessica's personal arc would now be heading in a more positive direction."
FX on Hulu has picked up a second season of the acclaimed Native American teen comedy created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, three weeks after its premiere. Reservation Dogs stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor as four Indigenous friends growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for Sept. 20, while Season 2 is expected to premiere in 2022. “We couldn’t wait to share Reservation Dogs with viewers and are thrilled that they seem to love it as much as we do. We’re happy to put in an early order for another season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX. “Sterlin Harjo delivered on his creative vision, partnering with Taika Waititi and the rest of the creative team, the brilliant cast and crew to create one of TV’s best new comedies and a groundbreaking showcase of representation and raw talent.” Fast Company recently called Reservation Dogs the best new show you're not watching. "If tragedy plus time equals comedy, it took nearly 500 years for the colonization of America to become appropriate joke fodder," says Joe Berkowitz. "According to a recent book on the history of Native American comedy, though, when Hill made that joke during his 1977 TV debut on The Richard Pryor Show, it turned out to be a seismically influential event, activating generations of Native comedians. Nearly 45 years later, Reservation Dogs is poised to inspire its own wave of Indigenous TV comedy creators. Or, at least, the new FX series is funny and audacious enough to make viewers hope so. Reservation Dogs—which premiered on August 9 and features an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors, and series regulars—is the more formally adventurous and experimental sibling of Rutherford Falls, the Peacock series starring Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms that debuted in April. Both shows share a lot of talent in front of and behind the camera, and both are worth watching in their own ways. It’s the genre-fluid Reservation Dogs, though, that seems more likely to stretch the boundaries of what aspiring Native comedy creators know is possible."

